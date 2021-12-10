Meme stock hype dies down

GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort.

Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out.

The latest: GameStop’s stock dived 10% Thursday after the video game retailer disclosed it had been subpoenaed by the SEC related to an investigation into stock trading activity.

But there hasn’t been a plunge that steep since June — one sign that wild swings (to the downside or upside) have become less common.

By the numbers: A five-day moving average of GameStop's stock moves over the past year shows a daily shift of roughly 5%, as of Thursday. In February, that was as high as 74%.

By that same metric, AMC's stock has swung 5% (after an average 40% move as recently as June.)

Reality check: Both stock prices are off their Reddit-fueled all-time highs, but they remain at nosebleed levels.

What they’re saying: The meme trade isn’t fizzling out, Youyang Gu, who created YoloStocks, a real-time tracker of r/WallStreetBets activity, tells Axios. (No, he isn’t one of the active, at-home meme stock traders.)

GameStop “is still up 800% for the year and AMC is still up 1,400%. It’s just a matter of time before we get another ‘bounce.’ Just have to be patient,” Gu says.

The intrigue: There’s a sharp contrast in how GameStop and AMC executives have handled all the retail trader attention.

Adam Aron, the theater chain’s CEO, has leaned all the way in even going so far as polling Twitter followers on which cryptocurrency it should accept next — a possible factor that might be keeping its meme fever alive.

GameStop executives, on the other hand, have taken the opposite approach — with no direct, public engagements with retail shareholders. (They don't even take questions on earnings calls, after regularly doing so in years past.)

The bottom line: Meme stock-like attention isn’t over. But it’s shifted beyond its most famous symbols.

GameStop still made up the biggest share of Reddit stock mentions yesterday. Right behind it: Microsoft and Tesla.

