Meme stock hype dies down

Data: YoloStocks; Note: Shows "real mentions," a combination of Reddit direct and indirect mentions (i.e. comments in a relevant thread that don't mention the stock); Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort.

Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out.

The latest: GameStop’s stock dived 10% Thursday after the video game retailer disclosed it had been subpoenaed by the SEC related to an investigation into stock trading activity.

  • But there hasn’t been a plunge that steep since June — one sign that wild swings (to the downside or upside) have become less common.

By the numbers: A five-day moving average of GameStop's stock moves over the past year shows a daily shift of roughly 5%, as of Thursday. In February, that was as high as 74%.

  • By that same metric, AMC's stock has swung 5% (after an average 40% move as recently as June.)

Reality check: Both stock prices are off their Reddit-fueled all-time highs, but they remain at nosebleed levels.

What they’re saying: The meme trade isn’t fizzling out, Youyang Gu, who created YoloStocks, a real-time tracker of r/WallStreetBets activity, tells Axios. (No, he isn’t one of the active, at-home meme stock traders.)

  • GameStop “is still up 800% for the year and AMC is still up 1,400%. It’s just a matter of time before we get another ‘bounce.’ Just have to be patient,” Gu says.

The intrigue: There’s a sharp contrast in how GameStop and AMC executives have handled all the retail trader attention.

  • Adam Aron, the theater chain’s CEO, has leaned all the way in even going so far as polling Twitter followers on which cryptocurrency it should accept next — a possible factor that might be keeping its meme fever alive.
  • GameStop executives, on the other hand, have taken the opposite approach — with no direct, public engagements with retail shareholders. (They don't even take questions on earnings calls, after regularly doing so in years past.)

The bottom line: Meme stock-like attention isn’t over. But it’s shifted beyond its most famous symbols.

  • GameStop still made up the biggest share of Reddit stock mentions yesterday. Right behind it: Microsoft and Tesla.

Go deeper: SEC debunks conspiracy theories about meme stock mania

Noah Garfinkel
16 hours ago - Technology

GameStop asks for patience

A GameStop storefront, Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Video game retailer GameStop lost $105 million in its third quarter, ending Oct. 30, even as the company keeps promising more fruitful days ahead.

Why it matters: GameStop was a failing business, then a meme stock. It’s still unclear if it can be more than that.

Erin Doherty
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased .5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The corporate climate migration has begun

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Companies large and small, some with longtime roots in their neighborhoods, are on the hunt for new real estate that is less prone to weather and climate extremes.

Why it matters: The corporate migration underway indicates vulnerable communities may see an exodus of large employers in the coming decades as oceans encroach. Inland areas prone to flooding or wildfires mare see similar challenges.

