Meme stock hype dies down

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort.
Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out.
The latest: GameStop’s stock dived 10% Thursday after the video game retailer disclosed it had been subpoenaed by the SEC related to an investigation into stock trading activity.
- But there hasn’t been a plunge that steep since June — one sign that wild swings (to the downside or upside) have become less common.
By the numbers: A five-day moving average of GameStop's stock moves over the past year shows a daily shift of roughly 5%, as of Thursday. In February, that was as high as 74%.
- By that same metric, AMC's stock has swung 5% (after an average 40% move as recently as June.)
Reality check: Both stock prices are off their Reddit-fueled all-time highs, but they remain at nosebleed levels.
What they’re saying: The meme trade isn’t fizzling out, Youyang Gu, who created YoloStocks, a real-time tracker of r/WallStreetBets activity, tells Axios. (No, he isn’t one of the active, at-home meme stock traders.)
- GameStop “is still up 800% for the year and AMC is still up 1,400%. It’s just a matter of time before we get another ‘bounce.’ Just have to be patient,” Gu says.
The intrigue: There’s a sharp contrast in how GameStop and AMC executives have handled all the retail trader attention.
- Adam Aron, the theater chain’s CEO, has leaned all the way in even going so far as polling Twitter followers on which cryptocurrency it should accept next — a possible factor that might be keeping its meme fever alive.
- GameStop executives, on the other hand, have taken the opposite approach — with no direct, public engagements with retail shareholders. (They don't even take questions on earnings calls, after regularly doing so in years past.)
The bottom line: Meme stock-like attention isn’t over. But it’s shifted beyond its most famous symbols.
- GameStop still made up the biggest share of Reddit stock mentions yesterday. Right behind it: Microsoft and Tesla.
Go deeper: SEC debunks conspiracy theories about meme stock mania