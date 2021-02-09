Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The Musk meme economy

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Attention is a commodity, which means that memes — a way of focusing and scaling attention — are a way to create value. No one understands this better than Elon Musk.

Why it matters: People expert in propagating memes are finding that their skills can make them millions — or, in the case of Elon Musk, even billions.

Driving the news: Tesla converted $1.5 billion of its cash into bitcoin last month. When the news of the purchase became public on Monday, the value of the world's bitcoin rose by about $90 billion while the value of Tesla rose by about $8 billion.

Since Musk owns more than 20% of Tesla, his own net worth went up by well over $1 billion as a result of the announcement.

  • The price action ratified Musk's power as a memelord — someone who can focus the attention of millions on a single meme.
  • In recent weeks he has also helped to pump up the price of Dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency with no supply constraints; there are now so many Dogecoins in circulation (almost 130 billion) that their total value exceeds $10 billion.
  • Other Dogecoin pumpers include Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and social-media influencer Amanda Cerny.

Big Pump Signal, a shadowy group of cryptocurrency pump-and-dump merchants, makes up for its lack of boldface names with its sheer mass of participants. Roughly 250,000 people bid up small alt-coins when they're announced every other day, trying to buy before they peak and sell before they inevitably fall.

What to watch: If you take the logic of artificial scarcity to its ludicrous logical conclusion, you would end up with something like Birkinstocks, sandals priced at between $34,000 and $76,000 per pair that are made from destroyed Hermès Birkin bags.

  • Atlanta rap star Future managed to snag one pair before they even went on sale Monday, posing on his Instagram with footwear made from a $48,000 crocodile-skin bag.
  • MSCHF, the company behind the Birkinstocks, specializes in creating viral content that reveals the absurdity of the contemporary economy — while also making a tidy profit. Each pair of Birkinstocks costs almost double the price of the bag that it's made from, and each bag produces at least two and possibly even three pairs of shoes, depending on how big the buyers' feet are.
  • Expect a large chunk of MSCHF's profits to go towards defending the inevitable copyright-infringement lawsuit from Hermès.

The bottom line: The meme economy is where FOMO meets YOLO. Engage only with your irony dial set to 11.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
21 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla buys $1.5 billion in bitcoin, will start accepting the cryptocurrency as payment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla has bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and will begin accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for its products, the company announced in an SEC filing Monday.

Why it matters: Tesla would be the first automaker to accept bitcoin for payments, with the $1.5 billion purchase giving the company liquidity in the cryptocurrency once it starts allowing people to use it to buy products, per CNBC.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerScott Rosenberg
14 mins ago - Technology

Publishers see new life in the old open web

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of focusing on producing content for the latest hot app, investors, tech leaders and newsrooms are starting to pay renewed attention to publishing on the open web, where independent publishers have more control over data and distribution.

The big picture: The open web — content that's accessible via any web browser, easily linked to, and doesn't require logging in to an account — is winning new attention even as "walled garden" apps like Facebook continue to dominate online distribution and the Google and Facebook duopoly controls most of the digital ad market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerKia Kokalitcheva
15 mins ago - Technology

Clubhouse gains momentum as Big Tech leaders join

Screen shot from Clubhouse website

Recent appearances from Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk on Clubhouse are bringing attention to the venture-backed audio social network, which has also seen a boost in downloads over the past few weeks.

Yes, but: The app is already beginning to face the same growing pains that other upstart social networks have experienced for years. For example, Clubhouse — which requires an invite to access — is reportedly already being blocked in China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow