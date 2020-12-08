Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

House lawmakers are calling for $1,000 checks to all Americans so they can cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus, as Democratic progressives use a rare moment of unity to expand their support from moderates.

Driving the news: Amid signs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans could agree to an end-of-year COVID-19 aid bill with some level of cash stimulus, Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.) have filed bipartisan legislation that additional members from both parties would join.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is behind a letter to House and Senate leadership signed so far by nearly 60 Democrats — including moderates such as Reps. Jim Cooper and Tim Ryan — that presses for cash payments to provide some immediate relief.

  • Her letter comes the same day Sen. Bernie Sanders circulated his own letter, asking colleagues to join him in demanding $1,200 relief checks.
  • Omar complained during an interview with Axios about children going hungry and families being thrown out on the street as an eviction moratorium is set to expire.
  • “I represent the third poorest congressional district in the country," Rep. Rashida Tlaib told Axios last week. "Direct cash payments stimulus checks is something that our residents know will make the biggest impact."

Sara FischerAlayna Treene
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Congress considers relief for small theaters

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Congressional aides tell Axios that the stimulus proposal put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, which already has President Trump's seal of approval, would provide $15 billion in grants to independent performance venues and movie theaters.

Yes, but: The relief would only be available to companies with fewer than 500 full-time employees, about 60% of the movie theaters in the U.S.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals consider which workers to vaccinate first.
  2. Politics: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party — Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program — Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization — Most Americans don't trust social media on COVID vaccine info.
  4. World: U.K. begins first Pfizer vaccinations — Trudeau says "first Canadians will be vaccinated next week" if regulators OK Pfizer doses.
  5. Business: The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality.
Orion Rummler
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes defense spending bill with veto-proof majority despite Trump opposition

President Trump in the Oval Office on Dec. 7. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The House voted 335-78 on Tuesday to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes a must-pass $740 million budget for defense spending.

Why it matters: The vote was a veto-proof majority. But it remains unclear whether the same number of Republican would vote to override a presidential veto.

