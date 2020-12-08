House lawmakers are calling for $1,000 checks to all Americans so they can cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus, as Democratic progressives use a rare moment of unity to expand their support from moderates.

Driving the news: Amid signs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans could agree to an end-of-year COVID-19 aid bill with some level of cash stimulus, Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.) have filed bipartisan legislation that additional members from both parties would join.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is behind a letter to House and Senate leadership signed so far by nearly 60 Democrats — including moderates such as Reps. Jim Cooper and Tim Ryan — that presses for cash payments to provide some immediate relief.