Melinda Gates announces $1 billion plan to fight gender inequality

Melinda Gates
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for THR

Melinda Gates announced in Time Magazine on Wednesday that she is committing $1 billion over the next 10 years to promote gender equality and grow "women's power and influence in the United States."

What she's saying: "Gender equality in the U.S. has been chronically underfunded. ... $1 billion is a lot of money, but I also recognize that it’s only a small fraction of what's necessary. That's why I hope the financial commitment I'm making today is seen as both a vote of confidence in the experts and advocates who are already working on these issues—and an invitation for others to join the cause and make commitments of their own...."

"Equality can't wait, and no one in a position to act should either."

Details... The resources will be used to achieve 3 goals:

  • Break down barriers that hinder women's professional advancement.
  • Fast-trace females in fields such as technology and media, and encourage women to run for public office.
  • Mobilize people to encourage organizational reforms.

