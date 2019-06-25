Melania Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham to be next White House press secretary

First lady Melania Trump tweeted Tuesday that her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham will be the next White House press secretary, replacing Sarah Sanders.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. # BeBest

Behind the scenes: A number of influential people close to President Trump wanted Grisham in the job — and Trump has told people he likes her and trusts her. She is one of a tiny number of campaign originals left in the White House.