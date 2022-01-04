Former first lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday she is launching an online auction to sell the hat she wore during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the White House in 2018, along with digital and original paintings of herself.

State of play: The auction will run Jan. 11-25 through the cryptocurrency Solana, and will have an opening bid the equivalent to $250,000.

Besides the white hat, the artwork being auctioned are paintings of herself made by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. One is an original and the other is a digital watercolor "with movement," according to Trump's office.

Part of the proceeds will provide "individuals who have been in the foster care community with access to computer science and technology education," per the press release.

What they're saying: The former first lady's office said in a press release that the auction — titled "Head of State Collection" — is "historic," calling the auctioned items "one-of-a-kind."

"Mrs. Trump recognized this important moment for the country, and accordingly, a great deal of consideration went into the planning," the press release says.

Catch up quick: Trump announced in December that she would be releasing NFTs for sale in regular intervals.