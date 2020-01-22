By the numbers:

Gross spending on prescription drugs in federal and state insurance programs totaled $268 billion in 2018.

on prescription drugs in federal and state insurance programs totaled $268 billion in 2018. Net spending , after accounting for the rebates that are negotiated between drug companies and pharmacy benefit managers, was about one-third lower, at roughly $189 billion.

, after accounting for the rebates that are negotiated between drug companies and pharmacy benefit managers, was about one-third lower, at roughly $189 billion. Gross spending for Medicare and Medicaid increased an average of 11.4% annually from 2014 to 2018, while net spending rose by an average of 7.2% per year.

That means even when accounting for rebates, drug spending has been growing at a relatively high rate.

Between the lines: Pharmaceutical companies and PBMs have created a Rube Goldberg system in which each side benefits.

Pharmaceutical companies raise their list prices and justify those hikes as ways to offset the bigger rebates they have to pay out.

PBMs announce bigger rebates, all while getting large taxpayer subsidies to guard against severe losses.

Both, therefore, benefit from higher drug prices.

What they're saying: If this system of rebates and federal reinsurance existed in auto insurance, insurers would be seeking "higher-risk drivers, with the hopes that more fender-benders can yield" big returns, the founders of drug research firm 46brooklyn said in a new analysis.

The bottom line: Taxpayers generally continue to pay more for prescription drugs, and sick patients are most exposed to rising prices.

How we did this analysis: The 46brooklyn analysis inspired us to go deeper.