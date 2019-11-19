By the numbers: 62% of Democratic voters in those states say a Medicare for All plan that eliminates private insurance is a good idea — while 62% of swing voters in these battleground states say it’s a bad idea.

Yes, but: Our poll suggests that 2020 is a referendum on President Trump, not on health policy.

By wide margins, Democrats and independents said defeating Trump was their main motivator. Keeping him in office was Republicans’ top factor.

The bottom line: If the Democratic nominee comes to be defined by the idea of Medicare for All, that could be a political problem in key battleground states.