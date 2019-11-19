Stories

Democrats like Medicare for All, but swing voters don't

Illustration of a health plus with a cross-out symbol as its shadow.
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Cook Political Report confirms that while Democratic voters like the idea of “Medicare for All,” it would be a risk in a general election.

Between the lines: This poll was conducted in the formerly “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

By the numbers: 62% of Democratic voters in those states say a Medicare for All plan that eliminates private insurance is a good idea — while 62% of swing voters in these battleground states say it’s a bad idea.

Yes, but: Our poll suggests that 2020 is a referendum on President Trump, not on health policy.

  • By wide margins, Democrats and independents said defeating Trump was their main motivator. Keeping him in office was Republicans’ top factor.

The bottom line: If the Democratic nominee comes to be defined by the idea of Medicare for All, that could be a political problem in key battleground states.

