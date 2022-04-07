Medicare will cover controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm with limits
Medicare will cover the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm but it will limit it to patients who enroll in a clinical study, officials announced Thursday.
Why it matters: The drug has been the center of a fierce battle between patient groups and members of Congress pushing for access, and members of the medical community questioning the lack of evidence supporting the drug's safety and efficacy.
- CMS is easing up on its initial plan which could have required a patient to undergo a randomized controlled trial in order to obtain the drug and will require a broader number of trials to access the drug.