Medicare Advantage enrollment swells

Bob Herman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Roughly 24.4 million seniors and people with disabilities were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan as of this month, a 9.4% jump from the same time in 2019, according to the latest federal data analyzed by Axios.

Why it matters: Medicare Advantage, which is run by private health insurers, continues to grow at high rates despite concerns over the program's higher spending and evidence that insurers are making people appear sicker than they are.

By the numbers: The 9.4% annual enrollment growth is well above the 6.8% growth rate in 2019, and people flocked to pretty much every insurer selling Medicare Advantage plans this past season — from startups to well-established carriers.

  • UnitedHealth Group boosted its membership by 10% to 6.3 million people, keeping its position as the largest MA company.
  • Humana (4.4 million), CVS Health's Aetna (2.6 million) and Kaiser Permanente (1.7 million) remained among the other large MA plans.

Startups including Devoted Health, Clover Health and Alignment Healthcare still have small MA footprints compared to the traditional insurance carriers, but they recorded sizable enrollment gains for this year.

  • Devoted multiplied its membership by seven times, and is now at 16,000 enrollees.
  • Clover has 54,500 members, a 39% bump from a year ago.
  • Alignment's enrollment spiked 36%, to 61,700 people.

The elephant in the room: The Congressional Budget Office raised new concerns about MA spending in its latest economic outlook.

  • Net Medicare spending this year will be $22 billion higher than CBO originally projected, and "higher spending for Medicare Advantage accounts for most of that difference," CBO said.
  • That higher spending was attributed to higher payment rates and the likelihood that more MA enrollees "will be coded as being in poorer health than the agency previously anticipated," the CBO said.
  • Federal watchdogs have warned about the coding practices of MA plans, and the industry has fought off regulators that want to audit their records more aggressively.

Caitlin Owens

Trump's latest boost for Medicare Advantage

President Trump and CMS administrator Seema Verma. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced Wednesday more changes designed to make Medicare Advantage more appealing and to lower prescription drug costs for seniors.

Why it matters: Although the proposal mainly tinkers around the edges, it could have a meaningful impact on some seniors' pocketbooks while furthering the administration's commitment to Medicare Advantage, a cash cow for insurers.

Feb 6, 2020
Marisa Fernandez

Medicare Advantage still leaves big out-of-pocket bills

Photo: John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Seniors who have supplemental coverage for vision, dental and hearing benefits still pay a lot out of pocket for those services, according to a study published in Health Affairs this week.

By the numbers: Medicare beneficiaries with coverage overall still had out-of-pocket expenses that made up 70% of their dental spending, 62% of vision spending and 79% of hearing spending, per data taken from the 2016 Cost Supplement to the Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey.

Feb 4, 2020
Bob Herman

Centene and WellCare complete giant health insurance merger

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Centene and WellCare have cleared all federal and state antitrust reviews, and today they finalized their merger — combining into the largest health insurer by membership, with 23.4 million covered people.

Why it matters: The health insurance industry gets a lot more consolidated with this deal, and competition will decline within state Medicaid programs and among federal Medicare plans.

Jan 23, 2020