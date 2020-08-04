7 hours ago - Economy & Business

73% see bias in news reporting as "a major problem"

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo. Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

73% of Americans see bias in news reporting as "a major problem," according to a study out Tuesday from the Knight Foundation and Gallup.

Why it matters: That's up from 65% in 2017, indicating "the gap between what Americans expect from the news — and what they think they are getting — is growing," the Knight Foundation writes.

By the numbers: Views on media bias, like most issues, cut along partisan lines. 71% of Republicans indicated they have a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion of the news media, compared to 22% of Democrats and 52% of independents.

  • 48% of Americans blamed the media "a great deal" for the country's political division.
  • Only a fifth of adults under 30 said they have a "very" or "somewhat" favorable opinion of the news media, versus 44% of those aged 65 and older.

The bottom line: Despite their overall skepticism, 84% of Americans still said the news media is "critical" or "very important" to providing accurate information and holding the powerful accountable.

Methodology: Results in this poll were based on self-administered mail surveys from a random sample of 20,046 U.S. adults. Surveys were collected between Nov. 8, 2019, and Feb. 16, 2020. The poll has a margin of error of ±1 percentage point.

Margaret Talev
10 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Fear of voting

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±3.0% margin of error for the total sample; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to worry about in-person voting — with nearly two in three seeing it as a large or moderate risk to their health — according to this week's installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This could pose a significant disadvantage for Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates in November if the pattern holds — especially in states where high infection rates persist, or where there are significant hurdles to mail-in, absentee or early voting.

Ursula Perano
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Americans' satisfaction with state of the nation has plunged 32 points since February

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Americans' satisfaction with how things are going in the U.S. has plunged 32 points to 13% since reaching a 15-year high in February, per Gallup polling released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The result, which marks a nine-year low for the metric, comes amid mass unemployment, civil unrest and the nation's coronavirus surge — and as President Trump tries to win another term in November.

Sara Fischer
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Bloomberg and The Athletic to bundle subscriptions

Bloomberg Media will launch a bundled subscription with The Athletic beginning this month, sources tell Axios.

The big picture: Bloomberg Media sees value in partnering with niche media outlets that it thinks can compliment its coverage.

