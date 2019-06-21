Medallia files for IPO

Medallia, a Silicon Valley subscription-based software company that competes with the likes of SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics, on Friday filed to go public on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MDLA."

The bottom line: Mediallia is still unprofitable, with a net loss of $82.2 million on $313.6 million in revenue for the year ending January 31, 2019. But enterprise software IPOs so far this year have done well, despite IPO activity having slowed.

