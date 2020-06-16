37 mins ago - Health

U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. companies exported a record 129,000 tons of pork to China in April, even as meat producers warned that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic would deplete the industry's supply chain, the New York Times reports, citing data from Panjiva.

Why it matters: U.S. consumers had to deal with meat shortages as many meatpacking plants became coronavirus hot spots. The industry lobbied the Trump administration to intervene to reverse plant closures mandate by local and state officials.

  • Yet despite their public warnings of an impending shortage, meatpackers did not disclose "that keeping the plants open would also protect their long-term investments in exporting to a country that is vital to their growth," according to the Times.
  • Since the outbreak began, 25,523 meatpacking workers have tested positive for coronavirus, while 89 have died, according to the Food & Environment Reporting Network.

What they're saying: “As long as our nation’s harvest facilities continue to operate, not only do we have enough meat to feed Americans, but also to feed the world,” Smithfield Foods, one of the largest meat producers, said in a statement to the Times.

  • Smithfield said the meat it exported in April was ordered and processed months before the pandemic. But much of that meat, the Times points out, could have still stocked shelves in April and May.
  • The company added that “much of what is exported are items that attract little or no interest from domestic consumers."

The bottom line: “The meat companies were saying the sky was falling, and it really wasn’t,” Tony Corbo, a senior lobbyist at Food & Water Watch, told the Times.

  • “It wasn’t that there was not enough supply. It was that the supply was being sent abroad.”

Go deeper

Ina Fried
29 mins ago - Technology

Union: AT&T plans thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A union representing AT&T employees says the company is planning to cut 3,400 technician and clerical jobs in the next few weeks and also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 8,079,076 — Total deaths: 438,171 — Total recoveries — 3,915,347Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,119,912 — Total deaths: 116,341 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. World: Beijing closes schools to contain new coronavirus outbreak.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 1 hour ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is the most perilous moments for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow