Measles is surging around the world

A Red Cross vaccination campaign in the Philippines in 2019. Photo: Alejandro Ernesto/picture alliance via Getty Images

Measles is resurgent around the world, and the coronavirus pandemic could make it even worse.

The state of play: More than 200,000 people died from measles last year — an increase of more than 60% since 2000, according to a new report from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

  • Measles is preventible, but vaccinations have stalled for several years.

The big picture: This isn't a coronavirus problem — these data are from 2019 before the pandemic began. But it could become one.

  • Many countries have paused their vaccination efforts because of the pandemic. More than 94 million people could therefore be at risk to miss their vaccinations, per the AP.
  • Even in countries like the U.S., where vaccination rates are higher and don't require the same kind of intensive campaign often found in developing countries, routine vaccinations have plummeted during the pandemic.

Sam Baker
Nov 12, 2020 - Health

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The coronavirus

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The coronavirus is not only a life-or-death crisis that will be waiting for President-elect Joe Biden on Day One. It’s a crisis that will keep getting worse every day, making it harder and harder for a new administration to solve.

The big picture: The virus will not know there’s a new president. It will simply keep spreading, and killing people, until we stop it. The challenge of stopping it will be Biden’s first, most urgent order of business. And it will be incredibly difficult.

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 hours ago - World

As countries line up for Russia's vaccine, not everyone is buying it

"Trust me. It's safe." Photo: Alexy Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty

Not to be outdone by Pfizer’s big announcement, Russia’s state-run Gamaleya Research Institute announced Wednesday that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective.

Why it matters: Experts have criticized the lack of transparency around the vaccine and the haste with which the Kremlin approved it, but several countries are lining up to gain access.

Axios
16 hours ago - Health

87-year-old Rep. Don Young tests positive for COVID

Young arrives for a news conference outside of the Capitol in March 2019. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), the oldest member of Congress, tweeted Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: At 87 years old, Young is part of the age group at "greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19," according to the CDC.

