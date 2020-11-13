Measles is surging around the world

Measles is resurgent around the world, and the coronavirus pandemic could make it even worse.

The state of play: More than 200,000 people died from measles last year — an increase of more than 60% since 2000, according to a new report from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Measles is preventible, but vaccinations have stalled for several years.

The big picture: This isn't a coronavirus problem — these data are from 2019 before the pandemic began. But it could become one.