McKinsey executive detained, beaten in Saudi Arabia

Hani Khoja, a partner at the American consulting firm McKinsey & Co., was arrested in the fall of 2017 by Saudi Arabian officials and has yet to be released, the Wall Street Journal reports. In recent months, he has reportedly been "beaten repeatedly."

Details: Khoja is a Saudi national, and his arrest coincided with what the Saudis labeled a sweeping crackdown on corruption. He was reportedly arrested by the Saudis because of his relationship with Adel Fakeih, the economy ministry's chief, who was also arrested.