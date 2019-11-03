McDonald's announced Sunday that it has fired CEO Steve Easterbook after investigating a consensual relationship he had with an unnamed employee, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: The fast-food giant did not provide details about the relationship, but Easterbrook said in an email to employees that his conduct had violated company policy. "This was a mistake," Easterbrook wrote. "Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on."