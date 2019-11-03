McDonald's announced Sunday that it has fired CEO Steve Easterbook after investigating a consensual relationship he had with an unnamed employee, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The big picture: The fast-food giant did not provide details about the relationship, but Easterbrook said in an email to employees that his conduct had violated company policy. "This was a mistake," Easterbrook wrote. "Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on."
Between the lines: Ever since the #MeToo movement picked up two years ago, companies have become much more active in enforcing policies around sexual harassment and employee relationships. McDonald's personal conduct policy does not allow managers to have romantic relationships with "direct or indirect reports," according to the AP.
What's next: The board of McDonald's has named Chris Kempczinski, the former president of McDonald's USA, as the company's new president and CEO.
