The McPlant draws a crowd

The McPlant is a budding hit for McDonald’s.

Why it matters: The initial success of Mickey D's long-awaited Beyond Meat burger bodes well for a growing number of fast-food and fast-casual chains debuting plant-based meat.

The additional revenue for plant-based food manufacturers could lead to additional scale and price reductions.

Driving the news: In restaurants where the McPlant is being tested, it’s been three times more popular than expected, according to Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery's early estimates, as reported by CNBC.

The test will expand from a handful of restaurants to about 600 McDonald’s locations in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth areas on Feb. 14.

The big picture: Earlier this month, Chipotle introduced plant-based chorizo, and KFC debuted plant-based fried chicken. Burger King debuted the Impossible Burger nationwide in 2019. But McDonald’s is the biggest of them all — and its move could prove to be a significant accelerant.