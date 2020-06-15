2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Labor activists push McDonald's to cut dividend and increase sick pay

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Labor activists with the Fight for $15 and a union movement are publishing a memo Monday obtained first by Axios that will push McDonald's to suspend its quarterly dividend. The group wants McDonald's to instead prioritize increasing sick pay for more workers at $15 an hour.

What it means: The group is seeking a dedication of $61.2 million to cover 10% of workers for additional sick leave for two weeks, putting the price tag at "just 6.6% of the expected quarterly dividend to be paid on June 15."

What they're saying: The memo takes aim at a silent video tweeted by McDonald's showing support for George Floyd and other black men and boys killed in recent years to call for the company to use a portion of its dividend to pay workers rather than shareholders.

  • "Rather than an empty PR social media posting, the company could demonstrate its purported stance by, for once, halting its dividend and redirecting that money towards helping its frontline workers weather a pandemic disproportionately impacting people of color."

The bottom line: Dozens of companies have suspended or cut their dividends this year, citing economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • McDonald's is one of a handful that has maintained it — for a 44th straight year — but could be facing renewed pressure from activists in addition to the pandemic and deteriorating economy.

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,936,874 — Total deaths: 433,959 — Total recoveries — 3,790,004Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,094,069 — Total deaths: 115,732 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: Surprise medical bills in the coronavirus era.
  5. Technology: Fresh concerns about AI bias in the age of COVID-19.
Kendall Baker
49 mins ago - Sports

NBA players divided on resuming season amid pandemic and protests

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NBA's ambitious plan to resume the season at Walt Disney World hit an impasse over the weekend, with the two crises that have shaken the U.S. — the pandemic and the protests — causing division amongst the ranks.

The state of play: Last week, the NBA's board of governors approved the league's return-to-play plan, followed by the NBA players' association one day later — but a number of players have begun asking themselves: do we actually want to participate in this?

Dion RabouinAndrew Witherspoon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fortune 100 companies commit $1.6 billion to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The 100 largest U.S. companies have so far committed $1.63 billion to organizations fighting racism and inequality, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

What's happening: Since protests began over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, companies have released statements of support for black communities and pledged donations to organizations like the NAACP, National Urban League, Equal Justice Initiative, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

