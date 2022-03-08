Ukraine aid package increased to $14 billion, McConnell says

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Tuesday that Congress' aid package for Ukraine now totals $14 billion.

Why it matters: The figure is more than double what was initially floated by the Biden administration last month.

The big picture: McConnell criticized the rate at which the package had moved along, saying some House Democrats were reluctant agree to some "long guarantees."