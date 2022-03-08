Ukraine aid package increased to $14 billion, McConnell says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Tuesday that Congress' aid package for Ukraine now totals $14 billion.
Why it matters: The figure is more than double what was initially floated by the Biden administration last month.
The big picture: McConnell criticized the rate at which the package had moved along, saying some House Democrats were reluctant agree to some "long guarantees."
- "It's been like pulling teeth to get out of House Democrats what the Ukrainians obviously need at this particular time," McConnell said.
- “We’ve been slow — much too slow. But the package, I gather, will be coming over from the House… I think it’s an important step. It needs to be passed, and it needs to be passed quickly."