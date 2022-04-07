McConnell won’t commit to hearings for Biden SCOTUS nominees if GOP retakes Senate

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he won't commit to hearings for a potential Supreme Court nominee if he's the Senate Majority Leader leading up to the 2024 election.

Driving the news: The Senate minority leader told Axios’ Jonathan Swan that he won’t “put the cart before the horse,” but would expect President Biden to moderate if Republicans retake Congress.

