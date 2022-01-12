Sign up for our daily briefing

McConnell: Biden's voting rights speech "profoundly unpresidential"

Shawna Chen

President Biden (left) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (right). Photos: Anna Moneymaker and Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on the Senate floor Wednesday slammed President Biden's voting rights speech, calling it "divisive" and "profoundly unpresidential."

Why it matters: In his Tuesday remarks in Atlanta, Biden backed changing the filibuster to ensure voting rights are protected, and blasted Senate Republicans for blocking action on the issue.

What he's saying: "The President’s rant yesterday was incorrect, incoherent, and beneath his office," McConnell said, claiming Democrats are attempting to fearmonger.

  • The "deliberately divisive speech ... was designed to pull our country farther apart," he added. "How profoundly unpresidential."
  • "Unfortunately, President Biden has rejected the better angels of our nature. So it is the Senate’s responsibility to protect the country."
  • "This institution was constructed as a firewall against exactly this kind of rage and false hysteria," McConnell said. "It falls to the Senate to put America on a better track. It falls to us."

What to watch: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that the Senate will vote on rule changes to the filibuster by Jan. 17.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

McConnell threatens retaliation if Democrats change filibuster rules

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said Republicans would immediately retaliate if Democrats change the Senate's filibuster rules.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to colleagues earlier this month that the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules by next Monday if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Bressner
Updated Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden backs filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday threw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: "I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail," Biden said in a major speech in Atlanta. "And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rule, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emma Hurt
11 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Biden's takes his full-court press on voting to Georgia

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Another day, another political spotlight on Georgia.

Driving the news: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris chose Atlanta as the backdrop for their full-court press on the U.S. Senate to pass Democratic voting bills, even if it means changing the chamber's rules to do it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

