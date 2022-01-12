Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on the Senate floor Wednesday slammed President Biden's voting rights speech, calling it "divisive" and "profoundly unpresidential."

Why it matters: In his Tuesday remarks in Atlanta, Biden backed changing the filibuster to ensure voting rights are protected, and blasted Senate Republicans for blocking action on the issue.

What he's saying: "The President’s rant yesterday was incorrect, incoherent, and beneath his office," McConnell said, claiming Democrats are attempting to fearmonger.

The "deliberately divisive speech ... was designed to pull our country farther apart," he added. "How profoundly unpresidential."

"Unfortunately, President Biden has rejected the better angels of our nature. So it is the Senate’s responsibility to protect the country."

"This institution was constructed as a firewall against exactly this kind of rage and false hysteria," McConnell said. "It falls to the Senate to put America on a better track. It falls to us."

What to watch: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that the Senate will vote on rule changes to the filibuster by Jan. 17.