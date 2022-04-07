McConnell: "I have complete confidence in Justice Thomas"

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday defended Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' decision to not recuse himself despite wife Ginni Thomas' activism to overturn the 2020 election.

Driving the news: "I have complete confidence in Justice Thomas ... I have total confidence in his judgment, about when he should sit," McConnell told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

"Justice Thomas has had a 30-year distinguished career on the Supreme Court and nobody's questioned his standards his ethics," McConnell said, adding that "spouses are not members of Congress."

"The Supreme Court itself decides when it's appropriate to recuse. I have total confidence, not only in Justice Thomas but the other Supreme Court justices to make the decision themselves as to when they should recuse from a case."

State of play: McConnell last month condemned calls by some Democrats for Thomas to recuse himself amid revelations about his wife's activism, calling it a "new and inappropriate pressure campaign."

Go deeper: McConnell pressed on contradiction with Trump and moral red lines