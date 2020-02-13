55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Local publishing giant McClatchy files for bankruptcy

Rashaan Ayesh

The Sacarmento Bee is one of the many local newspapers owned and operated by McClatchy. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

McClatchy announced Thursday that it voluntarily filed for bankruptcy to allow the company to restructure its debt and pension obligations.

Why it matters: The bankruptcy ends family control of one of the largest newspaper publishers in the country. It will also hand the company to creditors, who "have expressed support for independent journalism," McClatchy DC writes.

The state of play: Just weeks ago, Congress excluded McClatchy from the newspaper pension relief program, which could have prevented the company from having to seek bankruptcy protection.

  • Under the current plan, McClatchy would shed 60% of its debt as it tries to reposition itself for a new digital era.
  • The company has more than $700 million in debt, The Washington Post reports.
  • The bankruptcy filing will not immediately impact the 30 newsrooms currently operating under the McClatchy umbrella, and the company said it secured $50 million in financing to continue operations.

What they're saying: "While we tried hard to avoid this step, there’s no question that the scale of our 75-year-old pension plan — with 10 pensioners for every single active employee — is a reflection of another economic era," Kevin McClatchy, the company's chairman, said in a statement.

What's next: If the court accepts the bankruptcy plan, the group of new owners would likely be led by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, McClatchy's largest creditor.

  • Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: This looks very much as though Chatham is simply buying McClatchy, while avoiding the need to take on all of the company's debts.

The bottom line: "The filing foreshadows further cost-cutting and retrenchment for one of the biggest players in local journalism at a time when most American newsrooms already are straining to cover their communities," the Post notes.

Ben Geman

PG&E moves closer to bankruptcy exit after deal with creditors

Firefighting operations near PG&E powerlines try to control the Kincade Fire in California last October. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

PG&E announced a deal with creditors Wednesday that the bankrupt power giant called a major step toward emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the company is still at odds with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: The company's missteps and massive liabilities from wildfires have put a spotlight on how the industry must grapple with conditions likely to be worsened by climate change.

Sara Fischer

Exclusive: Facebook awards $700,000 in local news grants

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook on Tuesday will announce a new round of investment worth $700,000 in various news organizations across the country, executives tell Axios. Many of the new commitments focus on newsrooms that cover diversity.

Why it matters: The investment is part of a greater than $300 million commitment from Facebook to invest in the news, especially local news.

Sara Fischer

Warren Buffett gives up on newspapers

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway, the corporate holding company owned mostly by billionaire Warren Buffett, will sell its newspaper operations to publisher Lee Enterprises Inc. for $140 million, per a Wednesday announcement.

Why it matters: Buffett loves the newspaper business. His first job was a newspaper delivery boy for the Washington Post — and he has long been a vocal supporter of local news. The fact that he is finally giving up on the industry, which he has warned in recent years is "toast" due to terminal advertising decline, is significant and symbolic.

