47 mins ago - Economy & Business

McAfee raises $740 million in its IPO

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

McAfee, a San Jose, Calif.-based provider of antivirus and endpoint security software, raised $740 million in its IPO at an initial market value of $8.6 billion.

Why it matters: The company's IPO prospectus lists "brand recognition" as its top competitive strength, even though its eponymous founder was recently arrested on tax evasion and firearms charges. John McAfee, who also was a "person of interest" in a 2012 murder in Belize, is no longer involved with the company.

Details: McAfee priced at $20 per share, within its $19-$22 range, and will list on the Nasdaq (MCFE), used Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters.

  • It reports $31 million of net income on $1.4 billion in revenue for the first half of 2020. Backers include TPG, Thoma Bravo, Intel, and GIC.

Context: This comes in the midst of boom times for cybersecurity stocks, with the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (Nasdaq: BUG) up 34% year to date.

The bottom line: "McAfee’s stock offering comes in the form of a complex 'Up-C' arrangement, which is common among private equity-backed companies and meant to provide tax benefits to insiders. Intel and private equity investors will retain about 82.2 per cent of the company’s voting power," the Financial Times writes.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Oct 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Inside Vista Equity after CEO Robert Smith's fraud settlement

Robert Smith at a Morehouse College gala. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Vista Equity continues to work toward getting its house in order, following last Thursday's stunning admissions of personal tax fraud by founder and CEO Robert Smith.

Why it matters: Smith has settled with the Justice Department and the IRS, but the story isn't over yet.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. cities' lagging climate progress

Expand chart
Reproduced from a Brookings Institution report; Chart: Axios Visuals

A just-published Brookings Institution analysis of U.S. cities' pledges to cut carbon emissions reveals very mixed results.

Why it matters: The potential — and limits — of city and state initiatives have gotten more attention amid President Trump's scuttling of Obama-era national policies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

New state unemployment filings fall to 787,000

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

First-time applications for unemployment fell last week, according to Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

Between the lines: The overall number of Americans relying on unemployment also fell to a still-staggering 23 million. But there are continued signs of labor market strain, with more people shifting to an unemployment program designed for the long-term jobless.

By the numbers (1 min. read)Arrow