Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. Mint begins circulating Maya Angelou quarters

Shawna Chen

Maya Angelou addresses the Democratic National Convention in 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Hector Mata/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Mint announced Monday that it has begun shipping quarters honoring the late writer and activist Maya Angelou.

Why it matters: The series kicks off the American Women Quarters Program (AWQ), which was signed into law last year to recognize notable women throughout U.S. history.

  • It's part of an effort to commemorate the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment, which ratified women's right to vote.

Details: The AWQ Program will feature coins designed to recognize trailblazing women from 2022 through 2025, with five quarters issued per year.

  • The first coin depicts Angelou on its reverse side with her arms uplifted. Behind her are a bird in flight and the rising sun, as inspired by her work and life. She is the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter, according to Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who sponsored the bill for the program.
  • Angelou rose to prominence with the publication of her autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings." She published over 30 bestselling titles during her lifetime.
  • In 1992 at President Clinton's inauguration, she became the first African American woman to write and present a poem at a presidential inauguration. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010.

What they're saying: "As a leader in the civil rights movement, poet laureate, college professor, Broadway actress, dancer, and the first female African American cable car conductor in San Francisco, Maya Angelou’s brilliance and artistry inspired generations of Americans," Lee said in a statement.

  • "I am proud to have led this effort to honor these phenomenal women, who more often than not are overlooked in our country’s telling of history," she added.
  • "If you find yourself holding a Maya Angelou quarter, may you be reminded of her words, 'be certain that you do not die without having done something wonderful for humanity.'"
  • Interested parties should consult with local banks on the availability of Angelou quarters in late January and early February.

The big picture: The other women to be honored on quarters in 2022 are ...

  • Sally Ride, a physicist and the first woman astronaut.
  • Wilma Mankiller, an activist and the first woman elected as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.
  • Nina Otero-Warren, a suffragist and the first woman superintendent of Santa Fe, New Mexico public schools.
  • Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

U.S. and Russia exchange warnings after first round of security talks

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Top U.S. and Russian officials stuck to their red lines during nearly eight hours of security talks in Geneva on Monday, with the U.S. ruling out limits to NATO expansion and Russia warning that it would respond to a diplomatic failure with a "military-technical solution."

The big picture: The talks — which Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman insisted were "not what we could call a negotiation" — kick off a week of urgent diplomacy intended to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Kazakhstan president says he'll provide proof of "attempted coup"

Tokayev (center, at front) is inaugurated as president in 2019 as Nazarbayev (top right) looks on. Photo: Pavel Aleksandrov/TASS via Getty

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed Monday that unnamed actors had orchestrated an "attempted coup d’etat" against him and said he would soon provide evidence.

What's happening: Authorities announced Saturday that powerful intelligence chief Karim Massimov — a close ally of former dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev — had been arrested on suspicion of treason. Nazarbayev has himself vanished from view after being ousted last Wednesday from his role as head of the security council.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis — What to watch at JPM22 — Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal — AOC tests positive for COVID-19 — City near Beijing COVID testing all 14M residents ahead of Olympics.
  4. States: Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate — New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow