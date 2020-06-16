2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retail sales soar 17.7% in May

A sign on the reopened boardwalk in Wildwood, N.J. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

U.S. retail sales rose 17.7% in May, rebounding from a revised 14.7% drop in April, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The result — the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending ever — is a big upside surprise, much better than the 8% jump that economists expected. It's another sign, alongside May's hugely better-than-expected jobs report, that the worst could be over for the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By the numbers: Retail sales are still down 6.1% from the prior year. Most categories bounced back after taking blows in March and April, when businesses were forced to close. Still, for certain businesses, spending remains much lower than it was this time last year.

  • For example ... Sales at clothing stores jumped 188% from April, but are down over 63% from the same time last year.
  • But: Nonstore retailers — the category that's a proxy for e-commerce — saw sales rise 9% in May and sales in that category are up 31% from last year.
  • And spending at food & beverage stores (which includes grocery stores) rose 2% last month and is up 14.5% year-over-year.

Ben Geman
Energy & Environment

BP cuts long-term price assumptions, writes down $17 billion in assets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

BP's mammoth asset write-down is certainly a big story, but whether it's a big climate change story is a trickier question. Let's give it a qualified yes.

Catch up fast: The oil-and-gas giant yesterday made several announcements rooted in its view of the "enduring impact" of COVID-19 on the economy and demand, and where it sees clean energy going.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 8,058,427 — Total deaths: 437,473 — Total recoveries — 3,893,780Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,114,026 — Total deaths: 116,127 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: Why the U.S. didn't run out of hospital beds for coronavirus patients.
  5. 🎬 Entertainment: Movie theaters face uncertain future as country reopens.
Sam Baker
Health

U.K. researchers say they've found life-saving coronavirus drug

British scientists in Oxford work to find coronavirus treatments. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Dexamethasone, a widely available steroid, appears to be a life-saving coronavirus treatment, reducing deaths among the sickest patients in a large, controlled clinical trial, British researchers said Tuesday.

Why it matters: This would be the first treatment with the potential to save lives — and it's an existing, generic drug, meaning it could be widely available and relatively cheap.

