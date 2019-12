Details of that collaboration haven't been disclosed, but one possibility is that Toyota will incorporate May Mobility's self-driving technology in its e-Palette shuttle platform, first unveiled at CES in 2017.

Background: May Mobility operates AV shuttles (still with trained backup drivers) in Detroit and Grand Rapids in Michigan, and Providence, Rhode Island.

Rather than sell its shuttles to customers, May Mobility contracts with cities, transit agencies and corporations to provide short trips on fixed routes in dense urban areas.

To date, its fleet of 25 electric shuttles has provided more than 170,000 revenue-generating rides.

The bottom line: May Mobility has raised $83.6 million since its founding in January 2017.

