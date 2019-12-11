Stories

Former head of GM's Maven to lead Bolt Mobility

Image of 2-seat electric car from Bolt Mobility.
Coming in 2020: the two-seat Bolt Nano. Photo: Bolt Mobility

Julia Steyn, who ran GM's urban car-sharing service, Maven, until early this year, has been named CEO of Bolt Mobility, a Miami Beach-based electric scooter company co-founded by Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

Why it matters: Bolt's co-founders B. Sarah Haynes and Kamyar Kaviani will step aside as co-CEOs to make room for Steyn, whose urban mobility experience is expected to help the 1-year-old company improve and refine its business model. Renting only scooters today, Bolt intends to offer multi-modal micromobility solutions and will launch a shared electric car, the Bolt Nano, in 2020.

"As cities continue to re-envision their transportation infrastructure to accommodate expansion, growing populations and increased congestion, micromobility solutions are even more vital," Steyn said in a statement.

The intrigue: The name of Steyn's new company is strikingly similar to the Chevrolet Bolt EV sold by her former employer.

