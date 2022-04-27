Mattel toys with sale to private equity

Mattel, the toymaker behind Barbie and Hot Wheels, has spoken with private equity firms L Catterton and Apollo Global Management about a possible sale, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: This could be part of a major reshuffling of the U.S. toy market, with rival Hasbro battling activist investor Alta Fox over its own future.

By the numbers: Mattel shares spiked more than 11% in early trading today, giving it a market cap north of $8.5 billion.

The bottom line: What's still unclear is how private equity would extract value from a company that's already instituted such deep cuts, including factory closures and layoffs of around one-third of its workforce. One possibility could be spinning off its American Girl unit, as its retail piece is a bit of an odd fit with the rest of Mattel, or just banking on big revenue from film projects tied to existing IP.