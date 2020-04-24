Cover: Regnery Publishing

Matt Whitaker, who became acting attorney general after President Trump canned Jeff Sessions, will be out May 19 with a book titled: "Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump."

Why it matters: It's not every day — or every decade — that a former head of a department accuses his old workplace of trying to sabotage the president.

The cover shows the faces of former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes — the O.G. of anti-Deep State crusaders — has written the foreword.

