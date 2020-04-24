Trump's former acting AG takes on the Justice Department in new book
Matt Whitaker, who became acting attorney general after President Trump canned Jeff Sessions, will be out May 19 with a book titled: "Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump."
Why it matters: It's not every day — or every decade — that a former head of a department accuses his old workplace of trying to sabotage the president.
- The cover shows the faces of former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok.
- House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes — the O.G. of anti-Deep State crusaders — has written the foreword.
