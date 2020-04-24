1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's former acting AG takes on the Justice Department in new book

Jonathan Swan
Cover: Regnery Publishing

Matt Whitaker, who became acting attorney general after President Trump canned Jeff Sessions, will be out May 19 with a book titled: "Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump."

Why it matters: It's not every day — or every decade — that a former head of a department accuses his old workplace of trying to sabotage the president.

  • The cover shows the faces of former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok.
  • House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes — the O.G. of anti-Deep State crusaders — has written the foreword.

Go deeper: Momentum builds against acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Unemployment is likely already at Great Depression-era highs

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The news about U.S. job losses has been grim, as around 26.5 million workers have filed for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks, but the number of Americans who have lost their jobs is likely far higher.

The state of play: The true number of people currently unemployed in the U.S. is likely between 32 million and 70 million, putting the unemployment rate somewhere between 20% and 45%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow35 mins ago - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The Fed's coronavirus response helps fuel Treasury market rally

Photo: Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The stock market has risen by 25% since the Fed announced its QE-infinity program on March 23, committing to buy an uncapped amount of U.S. government debt for an unspecified amount of time, but 2020 has been all about the surge in U.S. Treasuries.

The big picture: Already seeing a bid this year as bond investors piled in because of early fears about the coronavirus and the U.S.-China trade war, long-dated Treasuries have been the world's best performing major asset class this year by a wide margin.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow45 mins ago - Economy & Business
Rashaan Ayesh

Lysol maker refutes Trump's suggestion that disinfectants may treat coronavirus

Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol, released a statement Friday that its products cannot be injected or ingested to combat coronavirus after President Trump suggested the possibility during Thursday's task force briefing.

What Trump said: "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health