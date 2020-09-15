1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Match CEO sees "long-lasting" changes to dating from coronavirus

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

As the coronavirus pandemic shuttered restaurants, movie theaters and bars across the country, more people were flying to dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge than ever before.

  • Shar Dubey, the CEO of Match Group, which owns all three and numerous others, tells "Axios on HBO" the company has learned a lot from the last six months and expects many of the pandemic's dating habits are here to stay.

What they're saying: Now that more people have tried virtual dates and video chats, "people's perception of the first stage [of a relationship] is going to change," Dubey said.

  • "There are going to be long-lasting, consequential changes after this period where, you know, people are going to be using video more, the definition of a first date may change."
  • A lot of a couple's first moments "are going to be virtual, hopefully."

The big picture: That could be great for companies like Match and others that connect people online, but could further weaken the appeal of live events, entertainment venues and bars and restaurants, which thrive on first dates and being a place for singles to meet.

  • It's another way the economy could further shift to advantage tech companies at the expense of brick-and-mortar and small businesses.

Between the lines: The U.S. economy is driven by the services sector, and much of the increase in jobs since the 2008 Great Recession has been in retail, bars and restaurants and hospitality — all sectors suffering the greatest declines from the pandemic.

What's next: Another interesting trend Dubey has seen is an increase in users searching for partners not just outside of their local area, but in other countries, beginning long-distance relationships online and continuing them without ever meeting in person.

  • There has been an increase in those couples getting married, Dubey says, adding: "Maybe the fact that geography is a constraint to finding love is going to be less important going forward."

Stef W. Kight
Technology

Gen Z is eroding the power of misinformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Gen Z may be more immune to the lure of misinformation because younger people apply more context, nuance and skepticism to their online information consumption, experts and new polling suggests.

Why it matters: An innate understanding of social media influence, virality and algorithms among Gen Z — defined by Pew as the cohort born between 1997 and 2012 — could disarm the misinformation and disinformation racking the U.S.

Sara Fischer, Courtenay Brown
Politics & Policy

Businesses give employees paid time off to work polls on Election Day

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An overwhelming number of companies this year are giving employees paid time off to work the polls on Election Day.

Why it matters: The push from corporate America comes amid a shortage of poll workers, with many older people who would typically do the job planning to stay home because of COVID-19.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Science

What it would mean to find life on Venus

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Scientists think they may have found an indicator of life in Venus’ clouds — a discovery that, if confirmed, will cause them to re-examine everything they thought they knew about how life evolves.

The big picture: If life does exist within a small niche of habitability in Venus' temperate layer of clouds, it might mean that life could be even more ubiquitous in the universe than previously expected. The discovery is already fueling calls from scientists who want a mission sent to the nearby world.

