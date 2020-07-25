Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued new travel restrictions Friday, in which returning residents and non-residents could be fined up to $500 a day for failing to comply starting Aug. 1.

The big picture: States including New York are limiting travel from neighboring hot spots to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Details: Travelers must complete a form before arriving in Massachusetts if coming from areas deemed at-risk. Individuals from low-risk states are exempt. Travelers can also quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to arrival in the state.