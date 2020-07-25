10 mins ago - Health

Massachusetts to fine travelers if they violate COVID-19 restrictions

Photo: Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued new travel restrictions Friday, in which returning residents and non-residents could be fined up to $500 a day for failing to comply starting Aug. 1.

The big picture: States including New York are limiting travel from neighboring hot spots to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Details: Travelers must complete a form before arriving in Massachusetts if coming from areas deemed at-risk. Individuals from low-risk states are exempt. Travelers can also quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to arrival in the state.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects Nevada church plea to overturn attendance limit

Places of worship have had to figure out protocols that adhere to social distancing and state restrictions. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court rejected a request from a Nevada church to block enforcement of state restrictions on attendance at religious services.

The big picture: Restrictions on places of worship to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus have become politically divisive. Churches across the U.S. have been challenging state restrictions in court.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 15,822,814 — Total deaths: 641,273 — Total recoveries — 9,144,788Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,148,705 — Total deaths: 146,073 — Total recoveries: 1,261,624 — Total tested: 49,838,094Map.
  3. Politics: Republicans take COVID cues from Trump — The president's pandemic cues.
  4. States: Florida surpasses New York as state with second-most coronavirus cases — Massachusetts to fine travelers if they violate COVID-19 restrictions
  5. Business: 33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall.
  6. Education: New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow