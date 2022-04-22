Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Mask mandates in airports weren’t actually bothering Americans too much, according to Ipsos polling.

The big picture: While the end of masking requirements for airlines and many airports was reportedly greeted with applause, this poll shows that most Americans — and even most Republicans — were fine with mask requirements and are largely unmoved by their demise.

Details: In a surprising departure from the strict partisan divides we usually see on COVID, Democrats, Republicans and independents are all basically on the same page.

Democrats and independents support mask mandates by much wider margins than Republicans, but most Republicans are still on board.

57% of Republicans, for example, said they supported mask requirements in airports (compared to 75% of independents and 91% of Democrats). Majorities also said they support requiring masks on planes, on trains and when riding public transit.

When it comes to actual behavior, though, that bipartisan agreement starts to wane.

Just 34% of Republicans said they're very likely to keep wearing masks on planes even though they no longer have to — compared to 58% of Democrats and 46% of independents.

Majorities in all three categories said they haven’t been on a plane since the pandemic began.

Asked whether the removal of mask mandates would change their willingness to fly, most Republicans (51%) and independents (53%), along with a plurality of Democrats (45%), said it wouldn’t make a difference.

Methodology: Ipsos conducted this survey April 19-20. It is based on a sample of 998 adults, who were interviewed online. The poll has a credibility interval of ± 3.8 percentage points for all respondents, ± 7.5 percentage points for Republicans, ± 6.5 forDemocrats and ± 6 for independents/others.