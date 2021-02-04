Wisconsin's legislature bucked health experts' COVID-related warnings Thursday and repealed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide face mask mandate.

Why it matters: The repeal, effective Friday, makes Wisconsin one of 10 states without a mask requirement as coronavirus variants pose fresh risks. 5,992 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin, per state data.

The state of play: Republicans, who control both the state Assembly and Senate, argue that Evers overstepped his authority by extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. The latest mandate has remained in effect since August.

The governor says that the unusual circumstances posed by the pandemic give him the authority to issue such orders.

Evers could override Thursday's repeal by issuing a new mask mandate, though the Legislature could again vote to repeal.

Local mask ordinances will not change.

The big picture: This is not the first time Republican lawmakers have challenged Evers' attempts to manage the pandemic. Last year, Republican legislators persuaded the state Supreme Court to throw out his stay-at-home order.