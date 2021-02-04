Sign up for our daily briefing

Wisconsin GOP kills governor's statewide mask mandate

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Morry Gash-Pool via Getty Images

Wisconsin's legislature bucked health experts' COVID-related warnings Thursday and repealed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide face mask mandate.

Why it matters: The repeal, effective Friday, makes Wisconsin one of 10 states without a mask requirement as coronavirus variants pose fresh risks. 5,992 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin, per state data.

The state of play: Republicans, who control both the state Assembly and Senate, argue that Evers overstepped his authority by extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. The latest mandate has remained in effect since August.

  • The governor says that the unusual circumstances posed by the pandemic give him the authority to issue such orders.
  • Evers could override Thursday's repeal by issuing a new mask mandate, though the Legislature could again vote to repeal.
  • Local mask ordinances will not change.

The big picture: This is not the first time Republican lawmakers have challenged Evers' attempts to manage the pandemic. Last year, Republican legislators persuaded the state Supreme Court to throw out his stay-at-home order.

  • Health experts have urged states to adopt mask mandates as the U.S. counts 26.6 million cases, per Johns Hopkins University.
  • "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC.
  • Nearly 60 organizations, including groups representing American Indian tribes, hospitals, schools and businesses, have opposed to the repeal.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago - Sports

Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case

Serena Williams, pictured signing autographs for fans after beating Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on Wednesday, won't have to isolate. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

One COVID-19 case contracted at a Melbourne quarantine hotel has caused 507 tennis players and staff to go into isolation until they return a negative test result, four days out from the Australian Open beginning.

Why it matters: The first community case in the state of Victoria for 28 days has resulted in new restrictions implemented and the cancelation of all of Thursday's scheduled warm-up games.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New coronavirus infections slowed by nearly 16% over the past week, continuing a trend of rapid improvement.

The big picture: The U.S. still has a ton of coronavirus, and there’s still the potential for dark days ahead. But this is progress, and the improvement is significant. If this trend keeps going, the country will be in a far better and safer position as vaccines continue to roll out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Health

U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire, England, on Monday. Photo:Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The United Kingdom on Thursday launched a new clinical study to test the effects of mixing COVID-19 vaccines.

Why it matters: Per a statement from Oxford University virologist Matthew Snape, chief investigator of the world-first study: "If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

