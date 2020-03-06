Maryland confirms first 3 cases of coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement Thursday confirming three cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

What they're saying: “The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition ... I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”

31 Maryland residents have been tested as of Thursday evening, with 17 tests returning negative results for the illness and 14 pending, per the Maryland Department of Health.

The state of play: Hogan said he is submitting emergency legislation to access resources to respond to the virus, giving him the ability to transfer up to $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund, the Washington Post reports.