15 mins ago - Health

Maryland confirms first 3 cases of coronavirus

Gigi Sukin

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement Thursday confirming three cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

What they're saying: “The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition ... I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”

  • 31 Maryland residents have been tested as of Thursday evening, with 17 tests returning negative results for the illness and 14 pending, per the Maryland Department of Health.

The state of play: Hogan said he is submitting emergency legislation to access resources to respond to the virus, giving him the ability to transfer up to $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund, the Washington Post reports.

  • He is also requesting $10 million in emergency funding as part of a supplemental budget.

Orion Rummler

Washington state officials confirm first coronavirus death in U.S.

School district officials have closed Jackson High School for three days of cleaning after a student, who did not recently travel to any countries affected the COVID-19, coronavirus, tested positive for the virus. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

A patient in Washington state has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, state health officials told reporters in call with the CDC on Saturday.

The latest: Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, said the deceased patient was "a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions." State officials reported two new patients who are presumed to have contracted the coronavirus: a 70-year-old woman who is a resident of a long-term care facility and a 40-year-old female health care worker from the same facility with no known travel outside of the U.S.

Marisa FernandezOrion Rummler

California coronavirus: Latest case has no recent history of international travel

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A new case of the novel coronavirus in California was announced on Friday after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people had tested positive for the virus, noting the risk to the public remains low.

What's new: An adult woman with chronic health conditions in Santa Clara County who "did not recently travel overseas" or come into contact with anyone known to be ill was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus on Friday by CDC and California Department of Public Health officials.

