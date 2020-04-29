43 mins ago - Health

Maryland to require coronavirus tests for all nursing home residents

Fadel Allassan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order Wednesday requiring universal coronavirus testing for all of the state's nursing home residents, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Why it matters: Nursing homes in Maryland account for 46% of the state's coronavirus deaths and 19% of its cases, Hogan said Wednesday. Clusters of cases in nursing homes nationwide, which house a total of 2.5 million Americans, have proven to be among the most deadly.

Details: Under the order, nursing homes will have to comply with the "strike teams"that the state has deployed.

  • They would also be required to have a physician, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, or registered nurse evaluate each resident daily.
  • The facilities will have to develop "surge staffing" plans for potential outbreaks.
  • “Bridge teams,” consisting of a nurse and several aides, will provide emergency clinical staffing.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 60,000 Americans and infected over 1 million others in less than three months since the first known death was reported in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Context: 58,220 Americans died during the Vietnam War, which lasted for 19 years, according to the National Archives. The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR, which notes "8.5 troops were killed for every 100,000 U.S. residents" in the war's deadliest year, 1968.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,173,036 — Total deaths: 225,927 — Total recoveries — 959,774Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,030,487 — Total deaths: 60,207 — Total recoveries — 116,811 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  7. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

