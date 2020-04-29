Maryland to require coronavirus tests for all nursing home residents
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty images
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order Wednesday requiring universal coronavirus testing for all of the state's nursing home residents, the Baltimore Sun reports.
Why it matters: Nursing homes in Maryland account for 46% of the state's coronavirus deaths and 19% of its cases, Hogan said Wednesday. Clusters of cases in nursing homes nationwide, which house a total of 2.5 million Americans, have proven to be among the most deadly.
Details: Under the order, nursing homes will have to comply with the "strike teams"that the state has deployed.
- They would also be required to have a physician, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, or registered nurse evaluate each resident daily.
- The facilities will have to develop "surge staffing" plans for potential outbreaks.
- “Bridge teams,” consisting of a nurse and several aides, will provide emergency clinical staffing.