Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order Wednesday requiring universal coronavirus testing for all of the state's nursing home residents, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Why it matters: Nursing homes in Maryland account for 46% of the state's coronavirus deaths and 19% of its cases, Hogan said Wednesday. Clusters of cases in nursing homes nationwide, which house a total of 2.5 million Americans, have proven to be among the most deadly.

Details: Under the order, nursing homes will have to comply with the "strike teams"that the state has deployed.