Mary Trump to speak at Lincoln Project fundraiser

Mary Trump, the president's niece, will speak on Aug. 25 at a fundraiser for the Lincoln Project, a group founded by Republicans who oppose President Trump's re-election, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Mary has become more politically active following the publication of her best-selling tell-all about her uncle, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." She has previously said she will do "everything in my power" to ensure Joe Biden is elected over the president.

Details: Mary Trump will interviewed at the fundraiser by Lincoln Project co-founders Rick Wilson and Reed Galen. The event is open to donors who have contributed $5,000 and new supporters who contribute at least $1,000, according to the Post.

The big picture: The anti-Trump group, which was also co-founded by George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has created some of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads. It raised $16.8 million last quarter and plans to target vulnerable Senate Republicans that its members allege have enabled the president.

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dies at 71

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Trump, has died, per a White House statement Saturday night. He was 71.

What he's saying: Trump said in the statement, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden leads by 49 to 48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

Poll: 58% of Biden voters say vote is more "against" Trump than "for" Biden

58% of registered voters who support Joe Biden in the 2020 election say their vote is more in opposition to President Trump than in support of Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll out Sunday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has long insisted that the president's supporters are far more enthusiastic than Biden's, and that this will manifest in higher turnout during the election. Nearly three-quarters of Trump's supporters say their vote is more in support of the president than against Biden.

