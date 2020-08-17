Mary Trump to speak at Lincoln Project fundraiser

Mary Trump, the president's niece, will speak on Aug. 25 at a fundraiser for the Lincoln Project, a group founded by Republicans who oppose President Trump's re-election, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Mary has become more politically active following the publication of her best-selling tell-all about her uncle, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." She has previously said she will do "everything in my power" to ensure Joe Biden is elected over the president.

Details: Mary Trump will interviewed at the fundraiser by Lincoln Project co-founders Rick Wilson and Reed Galen. The event is open to donors who have contributed $5,000 and new supporters who contribute at least $1,000, according to the Post.

The big picture: The anti-Trump group, which was also co-founded by George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has created some of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads. It raised $16.8 million last quarter and plans to target vulnerable Senate Republicans that its members allege have enabled the president.

