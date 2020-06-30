1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily blocks publication of tell-all book by Trump's niece

Photo: Screenshot from Simon & Schuster

A New York judge issued an injunction on Tuesday temporarily blocking publication of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.

The big picture: The preliminary decision marks a temporary win for President Trump's younger brother Robert, who filed the lawsuit to stop his niece's memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."

  • President Trump told Axios earlier this month that his niece is "not allowed" to write her book about him because doing so would violate a nondisclosure agreement she signed.
  • The book was originally slated to publish July 28. The preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for July 10.

What they're saying:

  • Mary Trump’s attorney Ted Boutrous: “The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. We will immediately appeal. This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day.”
  • Robert Trump’s attorney Charles Harder: "Robert Trump is very pleased with the New York Supreme Court’s injunction against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster. The actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible. We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract. Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end.”

Read the judge's order via DocumentCloud.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. (Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Russia bounty issue shows Trump "doesn't seem to be cognitively aware"

Joe Biden used President Trump's denials about intelligence on reported Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan to question the president's mental ability during a campaign appearance on Tuesday.

 What he's saying: "He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues — and then forgets it — or he doesn't think it's necessary that he needs to know it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow