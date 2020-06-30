Judge temporarily blocks publication of tell-all book by Trump's niece
Photo: Screenshot from Simon & Schuster
A New York judge issued an injunction on Tuesday temporarily blocking publication of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.
The big picture: The preliminary decision marks a temporary win for President Trump's younger brother Robert, who filed the lawsuit to stop his niece's memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."
- President Trump told Axios earlier this month that his niece is "not allowed" to write her book about him because doing so would violate a nondisclosure agreement she signed.
- The book was originally slated to publish July 28. The preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for July 10.
What they're saying:
- Mary Trump’s attorney Ted Boutrous: “The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. We will immediately appeal. This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day.”
- Robert Trump’s attorney Charles Harder: "Robert Trump is very pleased with the New York Supreme Court’s injunction against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster. The actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible. We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract. Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end.”
Read the judge's order via DocumentCloud.