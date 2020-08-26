56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC drops speaker after anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy tweet

Mary Ann Mendoza with President Trump at the White House in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mary Ann Mendoza, who was scheduled to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, was pulled from the program hours before it began after she retweeted an anti-Semitic rant on Twitter, which has since been deleted.

Why it matters: Mendoza urged her more than 40,000 Twitter followers to investigate an alleged Jewish plot to enslave the world, linking to a thread of tweets from a QAnon conspiracy theorist, The Daily Beast first reported.

  • Mendoza was supposed to be at the GOP convention representing “angel moms,” a term the president made popular among his base that denotes a mother whose child was killed by an undocumented immigrant.
  • Mendoza’s son was killed in 2014 by a drunk driver who was living in the U.S. illegally.

What she's saying: After various media outlets covered her tweet, Mendoza deleted the thread and posted that she had “retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread.”

  • "My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever," she wrote.

Axios reached out to the Republican National Committee for comment and has not heard back.

Go deeper: QAnon's 2020 resurgence

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan lawmakers to introduce House resolution condemning QAnon

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) are introducing a bipartisan resolution on Tuesday that would condemn the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

Why it matters: The vote would put lawmakers on the record on whether they repudiate QAnon, which baselessly claims that a powerful cabal of pedophiles and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rand Paul: "I'm proud of the job Donald Trump has done"

Sen. Rand Paul spoke on the second night of the Republican National Convention, saying he is "proud" of the job President Trump has done during his first term.

Details: "I don’t always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements. But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment. President Trump gets things done," Paul said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Anti-abortion activist: Planned Parenthood targets minority areas

Screenshot: CNN.

Abby Johnson, a prominent anti-abortion activist, used her address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to advocate for the movement and stated that "Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are strategically located in minority neighborhoods."

  • "I was awarded Planned Parenthood’s Employee of the Year award and invited to their annual gala where they present the Margaret Sanger Award, named for their founder ... And every year Planned Parenthood celebrates its racist roots by presenting the Margaret Sanger award."
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow