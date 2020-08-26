RNC drops speaker after anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy tweet

Mary Ann Mendoza, who was scheduled to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, was pulled from the program hours before it began after she retweeted an anti-Semitic rant on Twitter, which has since been deleted.

Why it matters: Mendoza urged her more than 40,000 Twitter followers to investigate an alleged Jewish plot to enslave the world, linking to a thread of tweets from a QAnon conspiracy theorist, The Daily Beast first reported.

Mendoza was supposed to be at the GOP convention representing “angel moms,” a term the president made popular among his base that denotes a mother whose child was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

Mendoza’s son was killed in 2014 by a drunk driver who was living in the U.S. illegally.

What she's saying: After various media outlets covered her tweet, Mendoza deleted the thread and posted that she had “retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread.”

"My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever," she wrote.

Axios reached out to the Republican National Committee for comment and has not heard back.

