Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, will replace those little plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel with larger bottles (for its luxury chains), or wall-mounted dispensers (for lower-priced brands), in hotels worldwide by the end of 2020, AP reports.
Why it matters: Marriott, which has more than 7,000 hotels under 30 brands, will eliminate 500 million small bottles a year, or 1.7 million pounds of plastic.
- Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson said it took a lot of work to design tamper-resistant large bottles, and his pricier hotels need bottles that still feel luxurious.
The big picture: The move follows a similar announcement last month by IHG (Holiday Inn, Kimpton), which will eliminate 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021.
- Hyatt says it's been testing amenity dispensers for the last year.
Go deeper: Axios' Deep Dive on the global plastics problem