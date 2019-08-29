Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, will replace those little plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel with larger bottles (for its luxury chains), or wall-mounted dispensers (for lower-priced brands), in hotels worldwide by the end of 2020, AP reports.

Why it matters: Marriott, which has more than 7,000 hotels under 30 brands, will eliminate 500 million small bottles a year, or 1.7 million pounds of plastic.