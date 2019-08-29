Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Marriott will replace mini toiletries in its hotels by 2020

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain,
Marriott is phasing out miniature plastic toiletry bottles in an effort to be more eco-friendly. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, will replace those little plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel with larger bottles (for its luxury chains), or wall-mounted dispensers (for lower-priced brands), in hotels worldwide by the end of 2020, AP reports.

Why it matters: Marriott, which has more than 7,000 hotels under 30 brands, will eliminate 500 million small bottles a year, or 1.7 million pounds of plastic.

  • Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson said it took a lot of work to design tamper-resistant large bottles, and his pricier hotels need bottles that still feel luxurious.

The big picture: The move follows a similar announcement last month by IHG (Holiday Inn, Kimpton), which will eliminate 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021.

  • Hyatt says it's been testing amenity dispensers for the last year.

