The markets just closed out a manic week.

Why it matters: Outsized — and in some cases historic — moves were evident across the board.

A few places it's playing out...

Stocks: The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 5% this week, its ugliest performance since October.

The "meme trade" reemerged, with GameStop stock gaining 156% this week, a record second only to ... that week in January.

Separately, the SEC suspended trading in 15 different penny stocks Friday "because of apparent social media attempts to inflate their stock price" — its latest action on this front, the agency said this afternoon.

Bonds: There was a rare, massive surge in yields, followed by a sharp reversal. This is not often a wild market, but a measure of bond volatility this week hit the highest level since last April, Bloomberg reports.

Inflation fears — and how the Federal Reserve will respond — hit a fever pitch. The 10-year government yield hit its highest level in a year (above 1.6%) on Thursday. It ultimately pulled back to 1.4% Friday.

The yield on a separate bond (the 5-year) saw the biggest single-day increase in over a decade on Thursday, per Tradeweb data.

And what you'll earn on dividends from the S&P 500 matched the return on the 10-year bond — a pandemic-era first notched this week.

Then there's bitcoin: Prices fell roughly 20% this week, the worst drop since March.