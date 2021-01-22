Fears of an asset bubble are gaining ground among investors, Bank of America surveys out this week show.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is still the top fear, followed by rising interest rates. But there was the biggest jump among investors that mentioned "asset bubble" as a concern.

By the numbers: 48% of credit investors cited it as a worry this month, compared to the 18% who said so in November (the last time BofA conducted this survey).

Inflation saw the second-biggest jump: it's mentioned by 42% of those surveyed, up from 17%.

On the equities side: Fund managers said in a separate BofA survey the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was the biggest market risk. Others include a bond market "tantrum," a Wall Street bubble and inflation.