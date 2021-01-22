Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Fears of an asset bubble are gaining ground among investors, Bank of America surveys out this week show.
Why it matters: The coronavirus is still the top fear, followed by rising interest rates. But there was the biggest jump among investors that mentioned "asset bubble" as a concern.
By the numbers: 48% of credit investors cited it as a worry this month, compared to the 18% who said so in November (the last time BofA conducted this survey).
- Inflation saw the second-biggest jump: it's mentioned by 42% of those surveyed, up from 17%.
On the equities side: Fund managers said in a separate BofA survey the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was the biggest market risk. Others include a bond market "tantrum," a Wall Street bubble and inflation.