Which asset classes performed best in the market frenzy of 2020

The everything rally delivered big gains to just about every asset in 2020, thanks in large part to unprecedented action from the Fed and Congress.
By the numbers: U.S. equities ended 2020 higher on the last day of trading, with stocks registering strong gains — the Nasdaq rallied 44% on the year while the Russell gained 19%.
- The S&P 500 and the Dow both finished the year at record highs, gaining 16% and 7% for the year, respectively.
What else: Commodities were major winners, with silver the year's top performing major asset, rising by nearly 48%.
- Soybeans rose by just under 40% for the year and orange juice, copper, corn and gold all gained around 25%.
Long-dated U.S. Treasuries rose by more than 16% and an index of Treasuries maturing between seven and 10 years delivered a 9% gain.
In currencies, the year's biggest gainer was the Swedish krona, which rose by around 14% against the dollar.
- The dollar index declined by a little more than 7% and closed the year at its lowest level since early 2018.