Which asset classes performed best in the market frenzy of 2020

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The everything rally delivered big gains to just about every asset in 2020, thanks in large part to unprecedented action from the Fed and Congress.

By the numbers: U.S. equities ended 2020 higher on the last day of trading, with stocks registering strong gains — the Nasdaq rallied 44% on the year while the Russell gained 19%.

  • The S&P 500 and the Dow both finished the year at record highs, gaining 16% and 7% for the year, respectively.

What else: Commodities were major winners, with silver the year's top performing major asset, rising by nearly 48%.

  • Soybeans rose by just under 40% for the year and orange juice, copper, corn and gold all gained around 25%.

Long-dated U.S. Treasuries rose by more than 16% and an index of Treasuries maturing between seven and 10 years delivered a 9% gain.

In currencies, the year's biggest gainer was the Swedish krona, which rose by around 14% against the dollar.

  • The dollar index declined by a little more than 7% and closed the year at its lowest level since early 2018.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 7 mins ago - World

Iran resumes 20% uranium enrichment, seizes South Korean oil tanker

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo: Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran has resumed the production of 20% enriched uranium at its underground nuclear facility in Fordow, an Iranian government spokesman said Monday. Iranian state media later reported that authorities had seized a South Korean-flagged and arrested its crew, alleging "oil pollution" in the Persian Gulf.

The big picture: The news comes amid heightened U.S. fears of a possible Iranian attack, one year after the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. 20% enriched uranium — which is banned under the 2015 nuclear deal — can’t be used for military purposes, but is a step closer to the 90% enrichment needed to build a nuclear bomb.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

What's driving the bitcoin mania

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Skeptics have dismissed the massive runup in Bitcoin over the past two months as another example of rampant retail trader speculation that is bound to end in tears.

Driving the news: The cryptocurrency jumped from around $14,000 per coin on Nov. 3 ($10,500 as recently as Oct. 3) to more than $34,000 on Sunday, then dipped by $5,000 overnight. But this time really is different.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
52 mins ago - Technology

Alphabet workers announce a union

Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images

A group of more than 200 employees at Google's parent company announced on Monday that they've signed union cards with the Communications Workers of America, forming the Alphabet Workers Union.

Why it matters: This is the largest and most high-profile unionization effort among tech workers to date. The tech industry has historically eschewed unions, unlike other sectors like the auto industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow