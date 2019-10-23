Mark Zuckerberg assailed from all directions in Hill marathon

Why it matters: At the moment that Facebook is broadening its ambitions with Libra, aiming to revamp the global financial system singlehandedly, lawmakers from both parties are determined to hold the tech giant responsible for an ever-wider portfolio of troubles.

The big picture: A year and a half after Zuckerberg first testified before Congress amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) welcomed the CEO with an onslaught of criticism and made it clear that for many at the Capitol, distrust of Facebook has only hardened since then.

Details: Facebook is now positioning Libra as a processing platform for online payments, rather than as a substitute currency. An independent nonprofit Libra Association will manage the system, while Facebook will operate a "wallet" business called Calibra.

Zuckerberg pledged that Facebook would not launch Calibra anywhere in the world until it passed muster with U.S. regulators.

If the Libra Association tried to move forward with Libra before it got the OK from U.S. authorities, he said Facebook would drop the project.

What they said about Libra:

Zuckerberg indicated Libra would bring disadvantaged people into the financial system and help keep the U.S. in the forefront of the finance industry by updating its "crufty" system.

Republicans wanted to know why the Libra Association was based in Switzerland, rather than the U.S., worried a successful Libra could undercut the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency. They also asked how Libra could help the U.S. avoid falling behind China as cryptocurrencies and blockchain tech evolve.

Democrats charged that Zuckerberg's aim of helping the "unbanked" was a disingenuous cover for a power play — a way for "the richest man in the world to come here and hide before the poorest people in the world," as Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) put it. They also argued that Facebook's lack of diversity, its record of allowing housing-ad discrimination, and its record violating user privacy left it without the public trust needed by the builder of a financial system.

Facebook won't provide anonymity through Calibra, but the wider Libra platform won't ban anonymity. Several lawmakers asked whether that would be a boon to terrorists, drug dealers and other criminals?

The answer: Zuckerberg pledged that Facebook would stay clean, but hedged on the wider issue.

Of the 21 institutions that are part of the Libra Association, how many are headed by women, minority-group members, LGBTQ people?

The answer: Zuckerberg didn't know.

What Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) asked about lying in political ads:

Ocasio-Cortez: "Could I target ads against Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the Green New Deal?"

Zuckerberg: "I don't know the answer to that off the top of my head. I think, probably."

Ocasio-Cortez: "Do you see a potential problem here with a complete lack of fact-checking on political advertisements?"

Zuckerberg: "I think lying is bad, and if you ran an ad with a lie, that would be bad." He added that in a democracy, Facebook should allow the public to judge for itself what politicians say.

What they asked about everything else: