20 mins ago - Technology

Mark Zuckerberg: Apple's App Store behavior "deserves scrutiny"

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that he believes Apple has "unilateral control of what gets on phones, in terms of apps," when asked if he believes that the product-driven company is a monopoly.

What he's saying: "I think it's probably about 50% of Americans who have smart phones, and a lot more people around the world. I think there are more than a billion Apple devices," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Axios' Mike Allen.

  • "So, I do think that there are questions that people should be looking into about that control of the App store and whether that is enabling as robust of a competitive dynamic."

Of note: Zuckerberg did not specify if the government should investigate, saying: "I think I'm not necessarily the person to answer that. ... I think some of the behavior certainly raises questions. And I do think it's something that deserves scrutiny."

Go deeper

Axios
Sep 8, 2020 - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a candid and wide-ranging conversation about the upcoming election, regulating disinformation and much more. 

Catch the full interview on Tuesday, September 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Ina Fried, author of Login
12 hours ago - Technology

Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
9 hours ago - Technology

Apple countersues Fortnite developer Epic

Apple on Tuesday filed its response to a lawsuit from Epic Games and made counterclaims of its own, arguing that the Fortnite developer breached its contract with Apple and is violating California laws against unfair competition.

Why it matters: It's a high-stakes battle for both companies, with Apple aiming to preserve the status quo and Epic arguing developers should have options beyond using Apple for in-app payments.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow