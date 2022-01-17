Joint Chiefs chair Gen. Mark Milley tests positive for COVID-19

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

State of play: Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement that Milley — who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot — is experiencing "very minor symptoms" and is "working remotely and isolating himself."

Butler said that all other "Joint Chiefs of Staff except for one" have tested negative for the virus.

The other joint chief to test positive was Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger, commandant spokesperson Maj. Eric Flanagan told Axios.

What he's saying: "Gen. Milley's most recent contact with President Biden was on Wednesday, Jan. 12" during Gen. Raymond T. Odierno's funeral, Butler said.