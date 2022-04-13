Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter roll

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was removed from North Carolina's voter roll on Monday, the North Carolina State Board of Election confirmed to Axios on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The move comes amid an investigation into Meadows for alleged voter fraud related to his voter registration.

The probe followed reports, which revealed that Meadows registered to vote in North Carolina in September 2020 using an address he allegedly never visited.

State of play: Meadows was removed from the North Carolina voter roll "after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there," Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Election, said in a statement.

"No formal challenge has been received by the Macon County Board of Elections. We are referring questions about the investigation to the State Bureau of Investigation," he added.

"The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020," Macon County Board of Elections director Melanie Thibault told the Asheville Citizen-Times, which first reported the news on Wednesday.

The big picture: Under state law, if a North Carolina voter "exercises the right of a citizen by voting in an election" in another state, the person is considered to have lost their North Carolina residence, Gannon noted.