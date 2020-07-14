Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly raised $12.8 million in Q2

Former Navy captain and retired astronaut Mark Kelly's Democratic Senate campaign in Arizona announced Tuesday it raised nearly $12.8 million in the second quarter.

Why it matters: The massive haul means the campaign has $24 million in cash on hand heading into the final stretch of the race against incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally, with a continued lead in the polls. The campaign says it received an average contribution of about $44 — and 89% of donations were less than $100.