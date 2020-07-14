2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly raised $12.8 million in Q2

Former Navy captain and retired astronaut Mark Kelly's Democratic Senate campaign in Arizona announced Tuesday it raised nearly $12.8 million in the second quarter.

Why it matters: The massive haul means the campaign has $24 million in cash on hand heading into the final stretch of the race against incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally, with a continued lead in the polls. The campaign says it received an average contribution of about $44 — and 89% of donations were less than $100.

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges brought earlier this month alleging that she conspired with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. A federal judge scheduled Maxwell's trial to begin July 12, 2021.

The latest: Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York urged the judge to deny Maxwell bail, calling the British socialite an "extreme flight risk" whose "significant and unexplained wealth" and lack of ties to the U.S. give her few reasons not to attempt to flee the country.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 13,165,663 — Total deaths: 574,615 — Total recoveries — 7,301,691Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,387,053 — Total deaths: 135,984 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi "absolutely" would skip August recess to reach stimulus deal.
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — Lindsey Graham: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem."
Biden seeks $2 trillion clean energy and infrastructure spending boost

Joe Biden expanded his energy and climate plans Tuesday with a call for spending $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly infrastructure — a proposal the campaign is casting as part of a wider economic recovery package.

Why it matters: The plan, which is the focus of a speech Biden will deliver this afternoon, represents a long-anticipated plan to move his climate platform further left and make it more expansive.

