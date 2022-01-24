Mark Cuban launches digital pharmacy promising steep discounts on generic drugs

Consumer-facing digital pharmacies face fresh competition in the form of Mark Cuban’s drug company, which recently launched an online pharmacy promising steep discounts on 100 generic medications.

Why it matters: The new offering is likely to put increased pressure on existing digital pharmacies — such as Ro and Amazon Pharmacy — and contributes to growing discontent with pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), which are increasingly seen as cost-raising intermediaries.

"Not everyone sets the goal of being the lowest cost producer and provider," Cuban told Axios in an email. "My goal is to make a profit while maximizing impact."

Details: The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) only accepts cash and uses Truepill’s platform to fill and deliver prescriptions.

The company is pitching its approach as a way to curb drug costs by working both as a retailer and its own PBM.

MCCPDC will sell medications for cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal and heart conditions, and more.

For example, the company says it will charge $47 a month for Imatinib, a common medication for leukemia that retails for more than $9,600 monthly and costs roughly $120 per month with a typical voucher.

The prices include a flat 15% fee, plus a $3 charge for pharmacists’ labor.

The company is building an $11 million, 22,000 square-foot factory in Dallas that it hopes to complete by April, Forbes reports.

What we’re watching: As virtual care companies increasingly race to become consumers’ first stop for health-related needs, we’re curious to see how digital pharmacies fit into the mix.

, for example, recently began adding services for primary and urgent care and behavioral health. Similarly, Ro recently added virtual visits and offers treatments for a host of chronic issues including allergies, menopause and weight management.

So, will MCCPDC stick to its pharmacy guns, or start adding new features to become yet another player on the increasingly crowded virtual care stage?

Cuban declined to comment on our questions about how much he invested in the company.

