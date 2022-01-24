Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Mark Cuban launches digital pharmacy promising steep discounts on generic drugs

Erin Brodwin

Consumer-facing digital pharmacies face fresh competition in the form of Mark Cuban’s drug company, which recently launched an online pharmacy promising steep discounts on 100 generic medications.

Why it matters: The new offering is likely to put increased pressure on existing digital pharmacies — such as Ro and Amazon Pharmacy — and contributes to growing discontent with pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), which are increasingly seen as cost-raising intermediaries.

  • "Not everyone sets the goal of being the lowest cost producer and provider," Cuban told Axios in an email. "My goal is to make a profit while maximizing impact."

Details: The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) only accepts cash and uses Truepill’s platform to fill and deliver prescriptions.

  • The company is pitching its approach as a way to curb drug costs by working both as a retailer and its own PBM.
  • MCCPDC will sell medications for cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal and heart conditions, and more.
  • For example, the company says it will charge $47 a month for Imatinib, a common medication for leukemia that retails for more than $9,600 monthly and costs roughly $120 per month with a typical voucher. 
  • The prices include a flat 15% fee, plus a $3 charge for pharmacists’ labor.
  • The company is building an $11 million, 22,000 square-foot factory in Dallas that it hopes to complete by April, Forbes reports.

What we’re watching: As virtual care companies increasingly race to become consumers’ first stop for health-related needs, we’re curious to see how digital pharmacies fit into the mix. 

  • Hims & Hers, for example, recently began adding services for primary and urgent care and behavioral health.
  • Similarly, Ro recently added virtual visits and offers treatments for a host of chronic issues including allergies, menopause and weight management.
  • So, will MCCPDC stick to its pharmacy guns, or start adding new features to become yet another player on the increasingly crowded virtual care stage?
  • Cuban declined to comment on our questions about how much he invested in the company.

Sarah and Erin co-author the Axios Pro newsletter on health tech deals. Subscribe at AxiosPro.com.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Pentagon: 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 on track for worst-ever start to year

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their steepest drop of the year early Monday, putting the S&P 500 on course for its worst-ever start to a year.

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading, momentarily putting it on track to fall into a "correction." Some of the steepest losses were recovered in early afternoon trading.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

Health care workers hit new breaking point

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The ranks of health care workers are dwindling and stretching what it means to be reaching their "breaking points," particularly at small nonprofit hospitals.

The big picture: Even as Omicron cases have begun to wane in some places, many hospitals are still fielding a crush of patients amid record employee callouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow