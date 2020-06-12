1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump congratulates Georgia Republican and QAnon believer after primary

Trump supporters holding QAnon sign. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted his congratulations to Republican candidate Marjorie Greene on Friday, calling the QAnon believer a "big winner" after her strong results from Georgia's congressional primary.

Why it matters: Greene was endorsed by Trump ahead of Georgia's elections. QAnon is an extremist group that believes an anonymous internet user is waging war against the "deep state" from within the federal government.

  • Currently, House Republicans have refused to comment on Greene’s belief in "a group that the FBI has flagged as a potential domestic terrorist threat" and her possible place within their ranks, the Washington Post reports.

By the numbers: Greene didn't receive a majority but did finish first Tuesday with 41% of the vote in a strong red district.

  • She will face a runoff election Aug. 11 against physician John Cowan, who was 20 points behind her.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,550,933 — Total deaths: 422,136 — Total recoveries — 3,563,915Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,026,073 — Total deaths: 113,883 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Nursing homes are running out of protective gear despite the government's coronavirus promises.
  4. Business: Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. 🎡 Entertainment: Theme parks begin reopening after 3 months of coronavirus closures.
Politics & Policy

Trump targets International Criminal Court for sanctions over war crimes probe

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against workers from the International Criminal Court who are investigating American troops and intelligence officials for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: This is the ICC's first investigation of U.S. forces, and both Afghan and U.S. officials oppose it. The U.S. does not formally recognize the jurisdiction of the court, and the Trump administration is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Economy & Business

Treasury leans against naming small businesses that received PPP loans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Treasury Department is leaning against releasing the names of small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, as first reported by Politico and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: Taxpayers bailed out millions of small businesses with hundreds of billions of dollars. But they may never know where the money went ⁠— a lack of transparency that could make it harder to know how well the program worked, or if certain applications were fraudulent.

