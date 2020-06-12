President Trump tweeted his congratulations to Republican candidate Marjorie Greene on Friday, calling the QAnon believer a "big winner" after her strong results from Georgia's congressional primary.

Why it matters: Greene was endorsed by Trump ahead of Georgia's elections. QAnon is an extremist group that believes an anonymous internet user is waging war against the "deep state" from within the federal government.

Currently, House Republicans have refused to comment on Greene’s belief in "a group that the FBI has flagged as a potential domestic terrorist threat" and her possible place within their ranks, the Washington Post reports.

By the numbers: Greene didn't receive a majority but did finish first Tuesday with 41% of the vote in a strong red district.

She will face a runoff election Aug. 11 against physician John Cowan, who was 20 points behind her.

